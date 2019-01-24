Charges Filed In WOC Crash

WEST OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was charged with driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance after an early-morning collision on Route 611 in West Ocean City last Wednesday.

Around 8:15 a.m. last Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on southbound Route 611 near Sunset Avenue. The preliminary investigation along with witness statements revealed a 2011 Chevy pickup, operated by Tyler Bollinger, 27, of Ocean City, rear-ended a 2018 Ford SUV operated by David Behr.

According to police reports, Bollinger suffered injuries and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center by Ocean City EMS. Behr also sustained injuries and was transported to PRMC. Prior Bollinger’s transport to PRMC, a pill bottle containing suboxone was found in his vehicle. According to police reports, Bollinger told police he had a prescription for the suboxone and that he had taken the pills prior to the collision.

Another pill bottle containing a mixture of unknown pills was also found in the vehicle. Bollinger was charged with driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, driving a vehicle while so far impaired by drugs that he could not safely operate a vehicle and negligent driving.

x

Weapons, Fleeing Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Willards man was charged with weapons violations, fleeing police and other charges last weekend after an incident that began with allegedly threatening a woman at an uptown mall parking lot.

Around 11:15 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the Gold Coast Mall for a reported suspicious vehicle. OCPD Communications advised the officer a woman had been parked in the mall parking lot when she was approached by a man driving a white truck. The victim told police she became terrified when the man began screaming at her.

The victim provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle, which she reported was last seen heading south on Coastal Highway. A short time later, OCPD officers located the vehicle parked diagonally across two parking spaces in front of a bar at 94th Street. The investigation revealed the vehicle was owned by Nelson Jenkins, 32, of Willards.

About a half an hour later, the OCPD officer observed the vehicle leaving the parking area, spinning wheels and raising a large cloud of smoke in the process. The vehicle then left the parking lot without stopping and drove west on Arctic Avenue. The OCPD officer followed and prepared to make a traffic stop.

According to police reports, the vehicle then turned into a private driveway and Jenkins exited and disappeared from sight. Other OCPD officers arrived to assist. One of the officers noted a large portion of a vinyl fence in the backyard to be broken. OCPD officers utilized a K-9 to track the suspect to no avail.

During an inspection of the vehicle, OCPD officers noted the butt of a rifle inside. OCPD officers gained entry to the vehicle and located a shotgun, a carrying case and a large amount of currency. A background check revealed Jenkins was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Jenkins was later located and charged with weapons violations, traffic violations and attempting to flee police by fleeing on foot.

x

Jail For Detergent Assault

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man, charged in December with two counts of second-degree assault following two alleged incidents a week apart involving his live-in girlfriend, pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on Sunset Drive for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer observed Craig Powell, 33, of Ocean City, and a female victim arguing at the top of the stairs. Powell and the victim were separated by officers who got each party’s version of what had occurred.

According to police reports, the female victim told officers she and Powell were dating and lived together at the unit. The victim told police she works at a north-end hotel and text messages Powell when she leaves for work, when she takes her lunch break and when she is coming home, according to police reports.

The victim told police when she left for work, Powell was sleeping and she neglected to text him as she typically does. When she arrived home that night, Powell was reportedly angry that she had not texted him and an argument ensued. The victim told police she was in the kitchen and was pouring laundry detergent into a large plastic baggie when Powell came in and grabbed the bottle of liquid laundry detergent and poured it all over her. According to police reports, the victim told officers when she threw the baggie of detergent at Powell, he allegedly hit her over the head two times with the bottle.

The victim told officers of an alleged separate domestic assault on her by Powell a week earlier on Nov. 28. The victim told police she had taken a shower and brushed her hair before exiting her bedroom. According to police reports, Powell was home and had several friends over and became angry because he did not want her to be seen by his friends.

Another argument ensued and Powell allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair at the base of her neck. According to police reports, the victim’s sister was on hand and attempted to intervene in the physical altercation. The victim did not report the incident that night, but later completed a witness statement.

Based on the evidence and testimony, OCPD officers charged Powell with two counts of second-degree assault for the Nov. 28 and Dec. 7 incidents. On Wednesday, Powell pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to six months in jail.

x

Probation For Selling Weed

OCEAN CITY — One of two Cockeysville, Md. men arrested on drug distribution charges after selling marijuana to undercover Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 18 months, all of which was suspended.

Around 6:15 p.m. last June 21, OCPD officers working an undercover narcotics buy-sell operation were parked in front of convenience store at 26th Street when a vehicle turned in and parked next to them. One of the occupants, later identified as Abner Gomez-Pineda, 20, of Cockeysville, got out and walked toward the front of the store.

The undercover OCPD officer approached Gomez-Pineda and engaged him in a conversation about purchasing marijuana, according to police reports. Gomez-Pineda asked the officer how much he needed and the officer told the suspect he was seeking around three grams. Gomez-Pineda allegedly told the undercover officer he needed to check with his friend.

Abner Gomez-Pineda got back in the vehicle and conferred with his friend and returned a short time later. He handed the officer a baggie of suspected marijuana approximately three grams in weight. The officer offered $40 for the three grams, but Gomez-Pineda insisted the price was $50, which the officer paid and the transaction was completed.

An arrest signal was given and other officers came to the vehicle occupied by Gomez-Pineda. During a search of the vehicle, OCPD officers observed a jar of loose marijuana containing roughly 20 grams. Gomez-Pineda was arrested for completing the marijuana transaction with the undercover officer. In addition, it was determined Gomez-Pineda was wanted on a warrant from Baltimore County for first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property and the warrant was active and confirmed.

Last week, Gomez-Pineda pleaded guilty to distribution of marijuana and was sentenced to 18 months, all of which was suspended. He was then placed on supervised probation for 18 months.

x

Hotel Ruckus Sentence

OCEAN CITY — A Philadelphia woman, arrested in October on disorderly conduct and assault charges after allegedly causing a ruckus at a resort hotel and kicking a police officer during the arrest process, pleaded guilty last week to assault and was sentenced to six months, all of which was suspended.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a north-end hotel to assist emergency services with a welfare check for an allegedly intoxicated female who had a cut on her face. The OCPD officers responded to the hotel unit and found Stephanie Guzman, 22, of Philadelphia, sitting in a chair and being attended to by EMTS for a cut on her face that was bleeding.

According to police reports, Guzman was hostile toward the EMTs treating her and was shouting and cursing and flailing her arms around. The OCPD officer noted in the report Guzman was intoxicated and there were liquor and beer bottles throughout the hotel room. According to police reports, Guzman told the officer she was in Ocean City celebrating a friend’s birthday and that she had consumed a lot of alcohol. She also told police she got the cut on her face when her friends dropped her while attempting to carry her to the hotel room.

Guzman refused medical evaluation and refused to be transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Despite other members of her group attempting to calm her down, Guzman continued to yell and shout, drawing the attention of other hotel guests. According to police reports, one hotel guest was overheard saying “get her out of here.”

At that point, Guzman got up and sprinted toward an open balcony door on the opposite side of the hotel room. She was arrested at that point and charged with disorderly conduct. Guzman was handcuffed and forced to sit in a chair. At that time, Guzman continued shouting and allegedly spit on the OCPD officer. The spit, which landed on the officer’s arm, contained blood from her mouth injury, according to police reports.

When OCPD officers attempted to load Guzman into a transport vehicle in the hotel parking lot, she continued to resist, turned her body toward the officer and kicked him in the testicles, according to police reports. Last week, Guzman pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to six months, all of which was suspended. She was then placed on supervised probation for three years.

x

Median Beatdown Plea

OCEAN CITY — A Lusby, Md. man, arrested in October on assault charges after a fight with his friend in the median of Coastal Highway over cab fare, has plead guilty to assault and was placed on probation.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 28, an Ocean City Police Department officer patrolling in the area of 29th Street was alerted to fight in progress. Upon arrival, the OCPD officer observed a male victim lying on the median strip holding his face. The officer observed the victim’s face was covered in blood with lacerations on his forehead, nose, cheek and chin. There was also a pool of blood about five inches in diameter on the median.

The victim identified the suspect as Bradley Cady, 28 of Lusby, Md. and told police he was staying with Cady at a nearby hotel. The officer went to the hotel and located Cady, who reportedly told police he regretted what he had done. Cady told police he and the victim had shared a cab prior to the incident and that the victim had agreed in advance to pay the cab fare, which came to around $68.

Cady told police an argument ensued over the cab fare and escalated into a fight in the median on the highway. He admitted hitting the victim with a closed fist, but denied ever kicking him. However, the witness who called 911 told police he heard screaming and observed Cady hit the victim multiple times with a closed fist before kicking him while he was on the ground. Cady was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Last week, Cady pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was placed on probation for one year.

x

Probation For Road Dancing

OCEAN CITY — A Middletown, Del. man, arrested in November on intoxicated endangerment charges after allegedly walking up the middle of Coastal Highway against traffic, pleaded guilty this week and was placed on probation.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on marked vehicle patrol near 45th Street observed Khalif Watson, 24, of Middletown, Del., walking in the middle lane of northbound Coastal Highway. According to police reports, Watson was walking backward against traffic and appeared to be dancing.

The officer noted in the report there was moderate traffic on Coastal Highway at the time. At one point, a vehicle approached Watson, braked suddenly and swerved to avoid hitting him before blowing its horn. However, the near-collision did not dissuade Watson from continuing to walk in the middle of the highway.

The officer detained Watson, who told police he had been drinking at a midtown bar prior to walking in the highway. According to police reports, Watson exhibited several signs of intoxication. He was ultimately arrested and charged with intoxicated endangerment. This week, he pleaded guilty in District Court and was placed on probation for one year.