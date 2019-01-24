Community Foundation Of Eastern Shore Awards AGH $1,000 Mini-Grant

The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) has awarded Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) a $1,000 mini-grant. The purpose of the grant is to provide one-time assistance for transportation home for patients who qualify after receiving treatment in AGH’s emergency room.  Pictured, from left, are Chuck Gizara, director of integrated care management at AGH; Bett Weaver, case manager; Heather Mahler, program director at CFES; Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations at AGH.