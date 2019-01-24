Decatur’s Jagger Captures Prestigious 100th Career Win

Decatur’s Jagger Clapsadle last weekend captured his prestigious 100th career win about halfway through his junior season during the War on the Shore tournament. Pictured above is Clapsadle celebrating the milestone with his family.

Submitted photo

