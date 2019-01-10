Worcester Girls Open Second Half With Rout

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s’ girls’ varsity basketball team wasted little time rebounding from its first loss of the season, routing Salisbury School, 61-11, in its first regular season game after the holiday break.

The Mallards were unstoppable in the opening part of the season, jumping out to a 7-0 record and dominating opponents on most nights. The Worcester girls competed in the highly competitive Governor’s Challenge tournament over the holiday break and continued its impressive streak with a 61-24 win over Thomas Stone in their opener.

However, the Mallards took their first loss of the season in the second game of the Governor’s Challenge, falling in a close one to Kings Christian Academy, 43-41. Back in action last Friday in the opener of the second half of the season, the Worcester girls cruised past Salisbury School, 61-11. The Mallards next nothing to chance against the Dragons, leading 24-2 after one quarter and 40-6 at the half.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.