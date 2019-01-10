BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s’ girls’ varsity basketball team wasted little time rebounding from its first loss of the season, routing Salisbury School, 61-11, in its first regular season game after the holiday break.

The Mallards were unstoppable in the opening part of the season, jumping out to a 7-0 record and dominating opponents on most nights. The Worcester girls competed in the highly competitive Governor’s Challenge tournament over the holiday break and continued its impressive streak with a 61-24 win over Thomas Stone in their opener.

However, the Mallards took their first loss of the season in the second game of the Governor’s Challenge, falling in a close one to Kings Christian Academy, 43-41. Back in action last Friday in the opener of the second half of the season, the Worcester girls cruised past Salisbury School, 61-11. The Mallards next nothing to chance against the Dragons, leading 24-2 after one quarter and 40-6 at the half.