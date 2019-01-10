BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team turned in a strong performance at the Iron Horse Duals last weekend, winning seven and losing just one match to finish third in the prestigious tournament.

The Seahawks cruised through their early matches before losing a close one to defending state champion Southern Garrett. The loss put Decatur in the third-place match against Cape Henlopen and the Seahawks prevailed, 40-32. Five Decatur wrestlers went unbeaten in the Iron Horse Duals at C. Milton Wright High School including Noah Reho, Jagger Clapsadle, Kyle Elliott, Nico D’Amico and Lukas Layton.

In the 66-18 win over John Carroll, Decatur got wins from Anya Knappenberger at 113, Nico D’Amico at 120, Devin Pilarski at 126, Noah Reho at 132, Kyle Elliott at 145, Hayden Gable at 152, Lukas Layton at 170, Micah Bourne at 182, Henry Brous at 195, Eugene Edwards at 220, and Malachi Tunnell at 285.

In the 55-20 win over Howard, the Seahawks got wins from Shamar Baines at 106, Jagger Clapsadle at 113, Caleb Myers at 120, D’Amico at 126, Jeremy Mitchell at 132, Noah Reho at 138, Elliott at 145, Bourne at 170, Brous at 182 and Eugene Edwards at 220.

In the 63-15 win over Walter Johnson, Decatur got wins from Baines at 106, Myers at 113, Clapsadle at 120, D’Amico at 126, Reho at 132, Jack Quisgard at 138, Ethan Kalchthaler at 160, John Hoffman at 170, Layton at 182, D.J. Taylor at 195 and Daletez Smith at 285.

In the 44-18 win over North County, the Seahawks got wins from Austin Miller at 106, Knappenberger at 113, Clapsadle at 120, D’Amico at 126, Reho at 132, Elliott at 145, Layton at 170, Bourne at 182, Taylor at 195 and Dakota Souder at 285. In the 61-13 win over Liberty, Decatur got wins from Baines, Clapsadle, D’Amico, Mitchell, Reho, Miller, Jhymir Blake, Layton, Bourne, Taylor and Souder.