SD High School Students, Staff, Connections, Leo Club And NJROTC Join American Legion For Presentation Of “Packages For Our Troops”

by
SD High School Students, Staff, Connections, Leo Club And NJROTC Join American Legion For Presentation Of “Packages For Our Troops”

Stephen Decatur High School students and staff as well as the organizations of Connections, Leo Club and NJROTC joined forces with the American Legion Post #166 for the sixth annual presentation of “Packages for our Troops.” With a timely presentation on the day following Veterans Day, SDHS filled two trucks with various toiletries and other amenities for the U.S. military.