BERLIN – The town is currently seeking proposals for the removal of seven small buildings from Berlin Falls Park.

The Town of Berlin last week issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the demolition and removal of seven small buildings at the park, which was once a chicken processing plant.

“We’ve talked about demolishing some of the smaller buildings as a way of tidying up the park,” Town Administrator Laura Allen said.

A pre-bid meeting is set to take place at Berlin Falls Park Nov. 27. Bids are due back by Dec. 7.

Allen said that by issuing the RFP, officials were hoping to get an idea of what it would cost to clean up the site.

“It’s not a commitment to move forward so much as trying to get a handle on what we’re talking about,” she said.

She said it was too early to say where potential funding for the project would come from but added that the town did have roughly $500,000 leftover from the bond that funded the purchase of the park.

The buildings slated for demolition and removal are those that were determined to be in poor condition with little possibility of reuse. Most are small, concrete block structures located throughout the property. The large building at the front of the park is not on the current list, nor is the former lab building, which Allen says could have some potential as a public restroom.

Though the demolition of the large building will not be part of this RFP, the Berlin Falls Park Advisory has committed to eventually removing it.