Middle School Sports Winners

by
Middle School Sports Winners

After the fall sports season was completed, Worcester Prep handed out its top awards for middle school sports. Seated from left, are Caitlin Hoen, Girls’ Soccer Coaches Award; Ava Wilsey, Girls’ Soccer MVP; and Linley Hill, Girls’ Soccer Most Improved; and, back, Dylan Simons, Boys’ Soccer Blue Coaches Award; Carson Rayne, Boys’ Soccer Blue Most Improved; Sam Menendez, Boys’ Soccer Blue MVP; Hunter Simons, Boys’ Soccer Red MVP; Tim Hebert, Boys’ Soccer Red Most Improved; and Hunter Hammond, Boys’ Soccer Red Coaches Award.

MiddleB

From left are Brody Bushnell, Golf Most Improved Player; Owen Schardt, Golf MVP; and Cayden Wallace, Golf Coaches Award.

MiddleC

From left are Caitlin Williams, Field Hockey Coaches Award; Maggie McCabe, Field Hockey MVP; and Bridget McCormick, Field Hockey Most Improved. Submitted Photos

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.