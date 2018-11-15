BERLIN- It could be hard for Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team to improve on last year’s 13-1 record, but it appears the team has the depth and talent to do it.

Last year, Decatur’s varsity wrestling team went 13-1 and finished as runner up in the Bayside Conference. This year, the Seahawks have the depth and talent up and down the lineup to possibly improve on that impressive record.

Top returning wrestlers include Jagger Clapsadle at 113 who went 28-5 last year, Lukas Layton at 170, who went 15-9 last year and D.J. Taylor at 195, who won 15 matches last year. The Seahawks will also feature a handful of transfer students who are expected to make a big impact. Joining Decatur from other schools this year are Nico D’Amico at 120, Anya Knappenberger at 113 and Dakota Souder at 285.

Top newcomers include Noah Reho at 126 who was a junior league state champion, Alex Koulikov at 138, who was a junior league state runner-up, and James Parana at 160, who was a junior league state runner-up. In addition, Hayden Gable is expected to make an impact at 145, while Kyle Elliott, who was injured last year, will hold down the 132 slot. Coach Todd Martinek has high expectations for the season, which begins on November 21 at home against Cape Henlopen.

“It’s one of the best teams we’ve had,” he said. “Our best wrestlers are spread throughout the 14 weight classes. Hopefully, we stay healthy and compete for a state title.”