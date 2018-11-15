The one-year anniversary of OC Affordable Auto Repair, also known as Bridge Shell, located at 5 N. Philadelphia Avenue in downtown Ocean City, was celebrated last week with an official grand opening and ribbon cutting, coordinated by the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Terri French

Bank Announcements

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, recently announced two personnel moves.

Petronela Whitman has been welcomed as branch manager of the 59th Street office. Petronela joined the Bank of Ocean City in the spring of 2016 with over eight years of experience in the service industry. Before moving to the United States in 2013, Petronela managed a Work and Travel office in Iasi, Romania for a little over three years. She helped J1 students with their internships in the United States. Petronela started her banking career as a teller for the 59th Street branch before moving to the Operations Department in November 2016. During this time, she received several banking certificates as well as customer service training. Petronela is also an American Bankers Association Certified Small Business Banker.

Caleb Miller has been promoted from Business Development Officer to Branch Manager/Loan Officer of the Ocean Pines location.

Miller joined the Bank of Ocean City in May of 2017 as Business Development Officer with two years of previous banking and financial experience. He is a Stephen Decatur High School graduate that attended Wor-Wic Community College and then the Art Institute of Charleston, S.C., for a degree in business management and digital marketing.

Miller is active in the community, serving as the treasurer of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department, the chairman of the Board for The Friends of Bishopville Cemetery Committee and is an Ambassador for the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce where he most recently won Inspiring Business Person of the Year 2018.

Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent, community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has six offices — three in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin and our newest Branch in Fenwick Island, Del.

Primary Care Office Addition

BERLIN – Beverly Weaver, PA-C, recently joined Atlantic General Health System to provide primary care for both children and adults.

As a practice extender for Doctors Munna Garg and Danielle Orr at Atlantic General Primary Care and Pediatrics in West Ocean City, her role is to provide additional access to care for their patient population.

Weaver is an Eastern Shore native, born and raised in Pocomoke. She completed her physician assistant studies at Philadelphia University after earning her bachelor of science in health science from the same institution.

Prior to joining the medical staff of Atlantic General Health System, she worked at a local urgent care center for two years.

$5K Grant Announced

SALISBURY — Wells Fargo Housing Foundation granted $5,000 to Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services Inc. (SNHS) through its Homeownership Counseling Grant Program.

SNHS will use these funds for the purpose of providing workshops that outline the home buying process, in turn creating sustainable home owners and neighborhoods. The 8-hour course is offered on a quarterly basis and is applicable for residents of Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties. Topics range from choosing a realtor, getting pre-approved for a home loan to costs associated once you purchase a property.

“The quarterly workshops we offer are in high demand,” said Homeownership Services Manager Kiara Price. “We see them fill-up almost immediately with people who are interested in purchasing a home, thus this grant money is imperative for us to continue to be able to offer this in-person service at no cost to the client.”

In addition to Price, SNHS Counseling and Education Manager Leah Dyson assists with teaching the workshop. There are over 100 housing counselors in the state of Maryland, of which 12 are HUD Certified. Of those certified, the SNHS Counselors are the only two on the Eastern Shore to have received the accreditation. Dyson feels that “having received this certification equips us with knowledge to confidently educate our clients in the homebuying process.”

Hospital Earns Distinction

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital is recipient of the Most Wired Hospital distinction for the third year in a row.

Previously bestowed by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum to hospitals at the forefront of using healthcare IT to improve the delivery of care, the awards program has been taken over by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

The awards are based on an annual survey and benchmarking study of hospitals and health systems across the U.S. CHIME revised the survey questions and methodology this year to highlight strengths and gaps in the industry. The goal is to identify best practices and promote the strategic use of healthcare IT to elevate the health and care of communities around the world.

CHIME designated Atlantic General Hospital for 2018 Most Wired recognition at the CHIME Fall CIO Forum in San Diego.

“Receiving the Most Wired award is a reflection of the forward-thinking culture at Atlantic General Hospital that has allowed us to implement so many best practices in healthcare IT,” said Jonathan Bauer, vice president for information systems at Atlantic General Hospital. “But it is also a testament to the skill and passion of our IT team working together with our dedicated medical staff. I cannot thank all of them enough for their ongoing efforts.”

“Healthcare IT has the potential to revolutionize care around the world, but to meet that potential it must be used strategically,” said Russell Branzell, president and CEO of CHIME. “The technology is important, but leadership and a strategic vision are equally important. The diversity of the organizations that earned Most Wired status this year shows quality care can be achieved almost anywhere under the right leadership. By sharing the best practices in Most Wired, we hope quality care will one day be available everywhere.”