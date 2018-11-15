Bayside South Field Hockey Awards Announced

BERLIN- Despite another challenging season, Stephen Decatur’s varsity field hockey team placed several players on the All Bayside South teams when the post-season honors were announced this week.

When the All Bayside South post-season awards were announced this week, conference officials recognized the accomplishments of several Decatur. Named to the All Bayside South First Team from Decatur was senior Lily Figgs. Named to the All Bayside South Second Team from Decatur were juniors Ava Bullock and Haley Triplett. Two Seahawks earned All Bayside South honorable mention awards including sophomore Kirra Hearn and freshman Skylar Griffin.

