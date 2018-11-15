BERLIN – Town officials approved $30,000 in grants for local nonprofits this week.

On Tuesday, the Berlin Town Council voted to provide funds for Berlin Arts and Entertainment, Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center, Worcester County Commission on Aging, Worcester County Developmental Center and Worcester County GOLD. They were selected from a group of nine nonprofits that applied to the town for the $30,000 in grants.

“Some of the organizations were not able to qualify,” Town Administrator Laura Allen said.

In February, the council approved a new grant process and application procedure for nonprofits interested in applying for the $30,000 town leaders allocated for grants. Allen said the town received nine requests totaling $99,510. She and other staff members reviewed the requests before providing a funding recommendation to the council this week. Because the application process was new, Allen said she worked closely with all of the organizations seeking funding.

“Most were able to move their applications from not quite eligible to eligible,” she said.

Nevertheless, some didn’t qualify for funding. In the end, staff recommended funding for Berlin Arts and Entertainment ($6,000), Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center ($5,000), Worcester County Commission on Aging ($5,000), Worcester County Developmental Center ($7,500) and Worcester County GOLD ($6,500). Nonprofits that applied for funding but weren’t selected included Stevenson United Methodist Church, Berlin Community Improvement Association, Delmarva Discovery Center and Museum, The Cricket Center and Worcester County Humane Society.

“We appreciate so much what you’re doing with the financial assistance,” said Sandy Sipes, executive director of Worcester County GOLD.

Shea Wise of the Worcester County Commission on Aging said the funding the nonprofit was set to receive would enable it to expand its new Community for Life program to Berlin.

“We’re excited and fortunate to now be able to assist them,” she said.