On Oct. 24, at the weekly Kiwanis Club meeting in the Ocean Pines Community Center, the club was privileged to hear from guest speaker Lowell Hoffman. He says that “everyone has a story, knowledge and experience that others can learn and benefit from”.  He belongs to the Governors Club trying to share members’ stories as volunteer presentations. Hoffman is pictured with Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Dick Clagett.