Meehan Cruises, James, Martin Re-Elected, Paddack Added To OC Council OCEAN CITY — In one of the tightest Ocean City municipal elections ever, incumbents Lloyd Martin and Matt James were returned to the City Council this along with newcomer Mark Paddack.As the votes from each of the town's seven election machines were announced on Tuesday, it became clear James was going to be one of…

Taxpayer Dollars Spent On City's Referendum Opposition Questioned OCEAN CITY — With the election now in the books, the point is somewhat moot, but the use of taxpayer money to fund a letter to the voters on the town's charter amendment opposition raised some questions this week.Two weeks before Ocean City residents got to vote on a charter amendment referendum question that would…

Park Place Jewelers Opens New West Ocean City 'Home' WEST OCEAN CITY – A local jewelry store now has a new home in West Ocean City.Last week, Park Place Jewelers moved from its storefront within the White Marlin Mall to a larger location within the Park Place Plaza, a new multi-use development across Route 50.Todd Ferrante, who owns Park Place Jewelers with his wife,…