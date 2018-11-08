The second annual Michael J. Strawley, Sr. Memorial Golf Tournament, held on Sept. 24 at the River Run Golf Club in Berlin, raised $7,000 for the Macky & Pam Stansell House at Coastal Hospice at the Ocean. A total of 136 golfers registered to play in the tournament organized by the Strawley Memorial Committee, in memory of Michael, former longtime owner of the Bearded Clam Bar in Ocean City. Tee signs, sponsored by 33 local businesses, helped raise the $7,000 donation. Above, Erin Holswade, program coordinator for the Advancement Office of Coastal Hospice, accepts a check from the committee that organized the inaugural Michael J. Strawley, Sr. Golf Tournament. Pictured, front from left, are Cindi Strawley, Holswade and George McKelvie; and, back, Rick Cole, Bob “Boomer” Freeman and Richard Stone. Not pictured are Steve Silverman and Richard Bayles. Submitted Photos