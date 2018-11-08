Things I Like – November 9, 2018

by

A big breakfast after church

White chocolate

That half hour on Sunday when both my boys watched football with me

Wave watching at the Inlet during a storm

60 Minutes

Fox Gold Coast theater’s heated seats

When the weather is not a factor

Peace and quiet in the house

Remote start vehicles on cold mornings

My son’s “Be Kind” shirt

Clever rebranding campaigns

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.