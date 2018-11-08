Germantown School Community Heritage Center Holds Debate

The Germantown School Community Heritage Center (GSCHC) in Berlin held a debate Oct. 26 for candidates seeking the District 38A seat. Both Delegate Charles Otto and candidate Dr. Kirkland Hall were invited by GSCHC to debate issues just prior to the Nov. 6 General Election. Pictured, from left, are Berlin Town Council members Elroy Brittingham and Dean Burrell, Social Media Coordinator Judy Davis, GSCHC President Barbara Purnell, Hall, moderator Ivory Smith, incumbent Otto and debate timekeeper Karen Harris. Photo by Ted Page