BERLIN – The Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center continues to offer services on Old Ocean City Boulevard this month after moving into a new location.

The Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center is now located in Unit B at 10226 Old Ocean City Blvd., the building just behind the center’s previous location. The house that was initially home to the pregnancy center is now a Hope4Recovery facility.

“This allowed us to stay in an area that’s conducive for us and our clients,” said Geoff Failla, executive director of the center.

As it begins operations in its new location, the pregnancy center is also undergoing a rebranding campaign. It will now be known as the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health (GCMWH). Failla said the new name was more representative of the variety of services the center offered. Though it started as a pregnancy center, the organization has expanded to better serve the community.

“We felt there were a lot of unmet needs,” Failla said.

He said the rebranding campaign would help inform the public of all the organization offered.

“As a pregnancy resource center, services in the community are routinely evaluated to determine what is not made available to pregnant and postpartum mothers,” a statement from the nonprofit reads. “As stewards of the community, it is incumbent on Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health to provide complementary services to their role as a pregnancy resource center that will enable existing and future clients to flourish.”

In addition to serving as a pregnancy resource center, GCMWH offers prenatal/postpartum classes, parenting and relationship classes, in home visits following the birth of a child, a program to earn a GED and a bi-weekly youth support group at Pocomoke High School.

Recent additions to the center’s offerings include a support group for mothers with addictions and a maternal mental health support group, among other services.

“Our philosophy has not changed,” Failla said. “Our mission is to enhance the programs and services we provide.”