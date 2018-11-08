Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Thursday Through Dec. 13:

Prayer Of The Ninth Hour, Bible Study

Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. 302-645-5791.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Nov. 9: Operation Shooting Star

4-10 p.m. The Cove Restaurant at Bayside, Selbyville, Del. Fall fundraiser, birthday celebration. Ten percent of all food sales donated to O.S.S., dedicated to raising awareness and research funding for autoimmune diseases. 7-10 p.m.: Dirt Road Outlawz band. Silent auction, 50/50. $10 suggested donation at the door. 302-524-8292, www.operationshootingstar.org, Facebook.

Nov. 9: Fish Dinner

4:30-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, dessert and beverage. Cost: $10.

Nov. 9-10: Annual Christmas Bazaar

4:30-8 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. St. Matthews-By-The-Sea UMC, Ocean Highway, Route 1 at Dagsboro Street, Fenwick Island, Del. Sponsord by the UMW and UMM. Proceeds go to missions. Friday: Serving hot dogs and homemade chili; Saturday: Serving hot dogs and homemade soups. Crafts, baked goods, silent auction, white elephant, attic treasures, jewelry, used books and more. Surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday at 10 a.m. 410-422-9646 or 410-250-5778.

Nov. 9: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Single crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato, drink. $12. Carry-outs available and bake sale table. 410-641-1137 or www.stevensonchurch.org.

Nov. 9: Harvest Home And Concert

Nov. 10: Fall Dinner

4 p.m. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. In memory of Brother Dale Morris and Leonard Drummond. Donations accepted. Sons of Thunder in concert, 6:30 p.m. Free will offering. 410-251-6424 or 410-641-2058 and leave message.

Nov. 9, 10, 11: National Adoption Event

Join Town Cats of Ocean City and Worcester County Humane Society (WCHS) at the Berlin PetSmart. Friday, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Town Cats will have adoptable cats available for adoption. WCHS will have dogs and cats available for adoption Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Nov. 10: Chili Cook-Off

5-8 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. $15 at the door. Various chili recipes, desserts and drinks. Vote for your favorite chili. 410-973-1021.

Nov. 10: Chicken And Dumpling Dinner

4-7 p.m. All you can eat. Remson Methodist Church, 4249 Sheephouse Rd., Pocomoke City. Adults: $13; children 6012: $6; children under 6: free. Carry-outs available. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. 410-957-1351.

Nov. 10: Willards Ladies Auxiliary

Shopper’s Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Willards Fire Hall. Many vendors, breakfast, lunch items, baked goods for sale. 443-880-8590, daniedavis0@gmail.com.

Nov. 10: Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Family Life Center, Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Christmas decorations, trees, linens, new and gently used clothing, gifts, potpourri, children’s books and toys, bake sale, food concession and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Proceeds will support Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry. 410-641-5433.

Nov. 10: Wounded Warriors Gala

Cocktails at 6 p.m., program at 7 p.m., dinner to follow. American Legion Post 166, Ocean City. $40 donation includes one drink, hors d’oeuvres and prime rib dinner. Music by Frank Nanna and WWIIUNES. Tickets available at American Legion or call 410-289-3166, 443-994-2513, television153@yahoo.com or 302-542-2706, litjoe123420@yahoo.com. One hundred percent of funds raised will go directly to Post 166 Charities for Wounded Warriors. 443-235-9444, johnquinn.oc@gmail.com.

Nov. 10: Annual Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr. (adjacent to Atlantic General Hospital), Berlin. Local vendors, food trucks. Money raised will be donated to the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Resident Activity Fund and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Nov. 11: Southern Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, Powellville. Southern gospel recording artist J.P. Miller will perform. Miller, who hosts a weekly television and radio show, The Smoky Mountain Gospel Jubilee, has opened for many well-known gospel groups including Bill and Gloria Gaither. A love offering will be received to support his ministry. 443-880-8804.

Nov. 11: Ocean Pines Boat Club

Change Of Watch Dinner/Dance

3 p.m. Mio Fratello’s Restaurant, Fenwick, Del. Entertainment by First Class. 410-973-1499 or timelinejd@yahoo.com.

Nov. 13: Fried Chicken Buffet

All You Can Eat

11 a.m.-unitl. United Methodist Church, Willards. Menu includes chicken, vegetables, beverages and desserts. Adults: $14; children: $7; under 6 years: free. Bake table and carry-outs. 443-614-9898.

Nov. 13: Wicomico Retired Educational

Personnel Luncheon And Meeting

Social preceding luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Salisbury Moose. Community service project is educational toys or warm winter gear to donate to the Salvation Army for holiday distribution. All retired Wicomico County School staff welcome. First-time visitors receive a free lunch. Group enjoys fellowship, informative speakers and the meal. Reservations: 410-546-2519.

Nov. 15: Fresh-Ground Sausage Order Deadline

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department selling five-pound packages of fresh-ground sage-flavored sausage, hot or mild. $20. 443-735-7473 or wandagray294@yahoo.com. Pickup: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-noon at the Bishopville Fire House Main Station.

Nov. 15: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m. refreshments, 10 a.m. business meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center. Project: Painted holiday pillow. Cost: $5 includes pillow, $3 if you bring your own. Everything needed to complete project will be supplied.

Nov. 15-16: Atlantic General Hospital

Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Thursday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). 410-641-1100 or www.atlanticgeneral.org.

Nov. 17: John Wesley Men Concert

5 p.m. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. John Wesley Men of Marion Station. Free will offering. 410-251-6424 or 410-641-2058 and leave message.

Nov. 17: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes smashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Nov. 17: Italian Dinner And Auction

5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Themed gift baskets, theater tickets, artwork, homemade pies and more. Adults: $10 in advance, $12 at the door; ages 5-12: $6; Age 4 and under: free. 410-641-2186 or Bethany21811@gmail.com.

Nov. 19: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room, 235 Ocean Parkway. Strong Schools of Maryland Co-Executive Sue Fotheril will speak. Donations of food and/or checks will go to Shepherd’s Crook. Visitors welcome. 410-973-1021.

Nov. 22: 40th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Ocean City Baptist Church, 102 N. Division St., Ocean City, next to the 7-Eleven. Anyone who is looking for fellowship and friendship is invited to this free dinner. Menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, string beans, cranberry sauce, variety of pies, coffee, tea, rolls and butter. Call for information or to let church know you are coming: 410-289-4054 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also serving dinner and delivery to shut-ins in Ocean City and West Ocean City. Call with location.

Nov. 24: Fall Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, Powellville. Oyster fritters, homemade soups, barbecued pork sandwiches, chicken salad, homemade desserts. Eat-in or take-out. 443-880-8804.

Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13: Christmas

Ornament Fundraiser

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary fundraiser. Blow your own glass ball ornament. Jeffrey Auxer Design Studio, 19 Jefferson St. (behind the Atlantic Hotel), Berlin. Cost: $30. Must pre-register: 443-880-4944. Choose your own color or your favorite NFL team colors. Space is limited.

Nov. 29: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic

School Holiday Fashion Show

5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets include a seated dinner by Le Donne Cucina and a glass of wine. Fashion, shopping, raffles, holiday fun. Tickets: $40 in advance or $45 at the door. 410-208-1600 or www.mostblessedsacramentschool.com.

Dec. 1: Christmas Bazaar

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Eat-in or carry-out vegetable beef soup, chicken salad sandwiches. Silent auction, white elephant sale. Vendors: Tastefully Simple, Usborne Books, Perfectly Posh, Pampered Chef, Young Living, Thirty One, LuLaRoe, Scentsy, Woodcrafts, Jac-kie’s Knit, WL Whim, Pat’s Garden, Premier Designs Jewelry, jewelry by Vicky Hotz and Marie Villa.

Dec. 6-7: Atlantic General Hospital

Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Everything $6 (necklaces, rings, shawls, watches, glasses, hats, gift ideas). 410-641-1100 or www.atlanticgeneral.-org.

Dec. 15: Homemade Cookies By The Pound

1-3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church, 3rd Street, Pocomoke. Select which cookies you want for $8 a pound. Come early for best selection. Craft items also for sale.

Jan. 4: Cash Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early birds begin at 6 p.m. Twenty regular games, two specials and one cash jackpot. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. To reserve a ticket in advance: 443-880-6966.