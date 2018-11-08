BERLIN – A fundraiser for the Lower Shore Land Trust this month will take place at a historic property in Berlin.

The Lower Shore Land Trust Flannel Formal adds a twist to its fundraising event, set for Saturday, Nov. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m., with less-formal attire – think plaid and flannel — and celebrates recent accomplishments with the grand re-opening of the Merry Sherwood Plantation.

The evening will feature appetizers from the Worcester Technical High School Culinary Arts Program, Shimar Farms, Decatur Diner, Mumford Brothers Oysters, Baked Dessert Café sweets and signature cocktails, craft beer and wine throughout the evening. Entertainment by the Resto Tribe with Margot Resto on vocals belting out everything from Otis Redding to Aretha Franklin, husband Angel Resto, Jr. on bass and son Gabe Resto on guitar.

The fundraiser includes a silent auction highlighting experiences around the Delmarva and beyond. Bid on a candy making class, a weekend mountain retreat, a boat tour on the Nanticoke River, handmade quilts, framed art, dinner prepared in your home by Sello’s own Pino Tomasello, or a romantic getaway weekend in Ocean City at Fager’s Lighthouse.

The Lower Shore Land Trust’s conservation work targets critical lands for sustaining diverse and healthy wildlife populations, natural buffers for water quality and scenic and recreation lands surrounding sites of historical and cultural importance. The event is intended to highlight and celebrate recent accomplishments and support efforts to complete a community conservation and heritage center for educational programming, exhibits and workshops. Funds raised will support the Lower Shore Land Trust Pollinator Certification Program and increase habitat for Monarchs and other native species on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Sponsors include Ayers Creek Adventures, Baked Dessert Café, John and Jenny Bauer, John H. Burbage Foundation, Mark and Kathy Clark, Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Dolle’s Candyland, First Shore Federal, Jeff and Gail Greenwood, Dr. Robert Corcoran, Joan Jenkins Foundation, Bryan and Calissa Johnston, Larry Leese, Doug and Nancy Stephens, Mike and Stacey.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person and sponsorships are available. For more information, visit www.lowershorelandtrust.org or call 443-234-5587.