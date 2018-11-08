Decatur Volleyball Bows Out Of States

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team bowed out of the state 3A-East region tournament this week with a 3-1 loss to Northeast in the sectional semifinals.

The Seahawks entered the 3A-East Section II tournament as the three-seed and faced second-seeded Northeast on the road on Monday before bowing out, 3-1. Bennett, the top-seed in the tournament, advanced to the sectional final with a win in its opening match on Monday.



