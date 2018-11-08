OCEAN CITY — For the eighth consecutive year, Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) will bring the internationally acclaimed Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) back to Ocean City.

On Thursday, Nov. 15, the film festival will kick off at Seacrets Morley Hall with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Regarded as a favorite annual event among locals throughout the community, the 2018 WSFF is presented by Seacrets.

New for 2018, ACT will host a second venue for WSFF at the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes, Del. on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The WSFF is a collection of adventure and action sport documentaries, and environmental films that are showcased in Nevada City, Calif. each year. Now in its 16th year, the festival focuses on films that celebrate the splendor of the planet and speak to environmental concerns Earth faces.

“Films featured at Wild & Scenic give people a sense of place,” said Kathy Phillips, Assateague Coastkeeper with Assateague Coastal Trust. “When we realize that the change we need in this world begins with us, we start making a difference. Spend this evening with your friends and get inspired.”

ACT Communications Director Billy Weiland added, “These films should complement the many other efforts out there today that are dedicated to getting the human race back on the right track. A sustainable, with and for nature path. The films should reside as encouragement for us all to be the change.”

Fourteen films will be presented at each venue, each specifically selected by Assateague Coastal Trust for a customized WSFF tour. From the frozen Arctic to the Appalachian mountains and under the waters of Long Island Sound, these films will inspire, make you cheer, make you laugh, and make you think. Film lengths range between three and 20 minutes. Two bonus features will air at each venue. Assateague Coastal Trust will present a short film documenting its latest project, Trash Free Assateague. Oceana will also present its latest film in efforts to end the shark fin trade.

Live music, food and drink specials courtesy of Seacrets, door prizes and a silent auction featuring offerings from local artists and businesses will complement the evening.

Tickets for the Ocean City festival are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Ticket package discounts are also available. Additional event details and tickets can be purchased online at www.actforbays.org/act-events or by calling 410-629-1538.

This year’s WSFF is brought to you by Dogfish Head Brewery, OC Wasabi, and SantaCon OCMD, with support from Maryland Coastal Dispatch, Deepwater Wind, Oceana, Comcast Spotlight, Deeley Insurance Group, Delmarva Birding Weekends, Ocean 98, Shotti’s Point-Ocean City, Seaside Plumbing, Sons of the American Legion, and Atlantic Dental Cosmetic and Family Dentistry and Bank of Ocean City.