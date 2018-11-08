BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams acquitted themselves well in the state 3A-East region meet last week with solid team finishes and some great individual performances.

The Decatur girls finished fifth overall in the 3A-East region meet. Mary Mergott was the top finisher for Decatur at 17th, while Kailey Andrews finished 19th. Other top finishers for the Seahawks included Mikayla Denault (28th), Dori Krasner (30th), Erica Hicks (33rd), Elizabeth Dutton (35th) and Avery Braciszewski (40th).

The Decatur boys finished eighth overall in the state regional meet. The top finisher for the Seahawks was Sam Rakowski, who came in 39th overall. Other top finishers for Decatur included Chad Fischer (41st), Tristan Dutton (45th), Shamar Barnes (48th), George Cheynet (49th), Carter McClendon (51st) and Samuel Woodley (52nd).