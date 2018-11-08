Decatur Runners Solid In Region Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams acquitted themselves well in the state 3A-East region meet last week with solid team finishes and some great individual performances.

The Decatur girls finished fifth overall in the 3A-East region meet. Mary Mergott was the top finisher for Decatur at 17th, while Kailey Andrews finished 19th. Other top finishers for the Seahawks included Mikayla Denault (28th), Dori Krasner (30th), Erica Hicks (33rd), Elizabeth Dutton (35th) and Avery Braciszewski (40th).

The Decatur boys finished eighth overall in the state regional meet. The top finisher for the Seahawks was Sam Rakowski, who came in 39th overall. Other top finishers for Decatur included Chad Fischer (41st), Tristan Dutton (45th), Shamar Barnes (48th), George Cheynet (49th), Carter McClendon (51st) and Samuel Woodley (52nd).

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.