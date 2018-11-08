New Doctor Announced

BERLIN – Dr. David Wanalista has joined Atlantic General Health System to provide rheumatologic care at Atlantic General Rheumatology in Berlin and Atlantic General Specialty Care in Ocean View, Del.

Wanalista has 14 years of clinical experience in private practice and has also spent the last three years teaching the next generation of physicians as a clinical professor of internal medicine at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, N.J.

He earned his medical degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine before completing his internship and residency in internal medicine at Scranton-Temple Residency Program in Scranton, Pa. He completed his fellowship in rheumatology at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Wanalista is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with certifications in internal medicine as well as the subspecialty of rheumatology.

Wanalista is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling Atlantic General Rheumatology, in Berlin, at 410-641-9482 or Atlantic General Specialty Care, in Ocean View, at 302-541-9690.

“Rheumatology is a specialty that is greatly needed in our community, as it is across the U.S.,” said Tim Whetstine, vice president of practice administration for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Wanalista on board to care for those with arthritis and other rheumatoid conditions.”

x

New Staff Members

SALISBURY – The United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore has announced the addition of two new community outreach coordinators serving the lower four counties, Claire Otterbein and Caroline Phillips.

Otterbein, raised in Ocean City, is a graduate of Towson University with a degree in art history. She brings over 15 years of nonprofit experience, including executive leadership with the Julia A. Purnell Museum, Worcester County GOLD and the Crisfield Heritage Foundation before joining the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore. Currently, she serves on the Board of Directors at the Julia A. Purnell Museum and the Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District Project.

Phillips earned a degree, while playing Division I Field Hockey, in political science from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. Before joining the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore to serve her home community, she served at both the Ronald McDonald House Charity and the Development Office at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.

x

Monthly Sales Leaders

OCEAN CITY — The Mark Fritschle Group At Condominium Realty, LTD announced listing and sales leaders for October.

Top listing agents by units were Kevin Decker, Wayne Phillips and Sheri Smith.

Top listing agents by volume were Kevin Decker, Wayne Philips and Sheri Smith.

Top settled units were Michael Maykrantz, Kathy Panco and Sheri Smith.

Top settled by volume were Michael Maykrantz, Joy Snyder and Wayne Phillips.

x

Firm Begins Renovation

SALISBURY – Gillis Gilkerson, a construction management and general contracting firm, announced renovations have started on Taylor Bank at 24 North Main Street in Berlin.

The 5,000-square-foot main office building, originally built in 1906, is undergoing workspace and office renovations to improve efficiency, HVAC, lighting, and flooring upgrades.

“We worked with the client in 2017 when we turned the historic Marine Bank in Chincoteague to a new Taylor Bank branch,” said Tyler Barnes, vice president of Gillis Gilkerson. “We value the relationship we have with them and look forward to transforming the Berlin office to better serve their customers and continue to grow in the community.”

The Taylor Bank headquarters in Berlin has been through four expansions since 1906. While this project is not an expansion, the renovations will add additional security to the building and provide for an improved customer experience and employee efficiency.

“We are delighted to be working with Gillis Gilkerson on this important renovation,” said Ray Thompson, president of Taylor Bank. “They are excellent to work with. Not only do they have experience in the renovation of historic buildings, but they are very mindful of our customers and our staff to keep them as comfortable as possible, with no disruptions to daily bank operations.”

The project is slated for completion in January.

x

Pharmacist Awarded

SALISBURY — John Jordan, cinical pharmacy coordinator at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC), was named the 2018 Maryland Society of Health-System Pharmacy’s (MSHP) Pharmacist of the Year at the organization’s Awards and Medication Safety Dinner on Nov. 1 in Baltimore.

Jordan, who has been with the pharmacy at PRMC since 2001, was chosen for his outstanding contribution to health system pharmacy during the past year. At the awards banquet, Jordan was recognized for his regional contributions to the advancement of clinical pharmacy and for his mentoring impact on students and residents. One presenter referred to him as “a beacon of clinical pharmacy on the Eastern Shore.”

Jordan began his career at PRMC as a clinical pharmacist. During his tenure, he has established a clinical pharmacy service that now includes ICU multidisciplinary rounds, hospitalist rounds, antimicrobial stewardship, emergency and psychiatric clinical pharmacy services and a formal consultation service that provides 24/7 on call services.

He currently oversees seven clinical pharmacists, a clinical pharmacy technician and two pharmacy residents, and serves on multiple committees at PRMC. Dr. Jordan presents regularly at many local events including the Costal Cardiovascular Conference, Academy of Physician Assistants and the Eastern Shore Pharmacists Association.

He has served previously as the Interim Chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) School of Pharmacy, where he is an associate professor and has been since the program’s founding in 2009.

Recognized as an excellent role model and mentor for students, Jordan and has been named Preceptor of the Year at both the UMES and University of Maryland Schools of Pharmacy.

x

Company Adds Agent

BERLIN — EXIT Realty At The Beach in Ocean Pines announced the addition of Julie Sebastian to its team of real estate professionals.

Bernie Flax, broker/owner of EXIT Realty At The Beach, welcomed Julie Sebastion. Flax said that EXIT is growing and attracting quality business people like Sebastian each and every day.

Sebastian graduated from Penn State with a degree in Mineral Economics. She then traveled to the Middle East and spent six years teaching and learning more about the world. Once she returned from the Middle East, Sebastian spent the next 11 years working in Human Services and worked her way up the ladder in several non-profit agencies. She now resides in Ocean Pines with her husband and two sons.

x

Member Inducted

OCEAN CITY — Salisbury Jaycees member Emily Nock of Ocean City recently was inducted into the JCI Senate, representing international lifetime membership, the organization’s highest honor.

The accolade was announced during the Maryland Jaycees’ annual third-trimester convention in Ocean City.

Currently a JCI national vice president, Nock joined the Jaycees in 2011 after volunteering to assist with that year’s Salisbury Christmas Parade, the chapter’s longest-running project. She served on the Salisbury Jaycees’ board of directors from 2013-2016, serving as president in 2014. Under her guidance, the chapter earned that year’s Henry S. Giessenbier Award as the No. 1 chapter in Maryland and a JCI USA Clarence H. Howard Memorial Award as one of the top 10 chapters in the nation. For her efforts, she earned the JCI USA Charles Kulp Jr. Memorial Award for outstanding local presidents.

She also has served on the Maryland Jaycees’ board of directors since 2015, receiving the JCI USA R. Bradley Trafton Memorial Award for outstanding state officers in 2016. As president in 2017, she led the state organization to membership growth for the first time in 12 years. That year, she also restarted a second chapter on the Eastern Shore, the Berlin-Ocean City Jaycees, which had gone dormant more than two decades prior. Those accomplishments led to a JCI USA Allen Whitfield Memorial Award as one of the national organizations top two state presidents.

In Salisbury, she has chaired multiple Jaycees projects and established new ones, including the chapter’s annual Random Acts of Kindness Week initiative and, in 2015, its 75th anniversary gala. She earned the chapter’s C. William Brownfield as the most active new member of 2012 and was named the John E. Jacob Jr. Executive Board Member of the Year in 2013.

In addition, Nock is a member of the Maryland Jaycee Militia and a U.S. Jaycees Ambassador, representing the top lifetime honors at the organization’s state and national levels.

A native and current resident of Ocean City, Nock is president of the Robert W. Nock Insurance Agency in Salisbury. In addition to the Jaycees, she also has served on the boards of directors of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Synepuxent Post 166 in Ocean City, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the American Red Cross Delmarva Chapter.