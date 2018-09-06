OCEAN CITY — On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m., the Art League of Ocean City will bring a high-energy national touring stage show to Ocean City at the Performing Arts Center.

Artrageous is an interactive art and music experience for all ages, combining the visual and performing arts with audience participation.

Tickets range from $25-$35, and are available at ticketmaster.com. Sales benefit the programs of the Art League of Ocean City and also allow for a free performance on Monday, Oct. 29 for more than 1,000 Worcester County students.

The Humphreys Foundation and the Optimist Club — along with support from T.E.A.M. Productions and the Town of Ocean City — are funding the special free Monday performance the performers will gear toward the school children. Worcester County teachers have lesson plans they can use to prepare the students ahead of time for what they will see and how they will participate.

“This is the type of opportunity that can change kids’ lives,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “When children are exposed to the arts at an early age, it opens up possibilities they may not have considered in their lives and gives them an outlet of self expression.”

Artrageous is a troupe of traveling actors and musicians from Vancouver, Canada who banded together in the 1980s to perform and see the world. Starting with children’s puppetry theater and rising from a fire that destroyed their home, the troupe has performed for the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, and General Colin Powell, and in venues and events all over the world from India to Thailand, Paris to Austria.

As people who live and breathe the arts, creativity, community, and inspiration, the performers share their passion with the world in a show that focuses on art, music, theater, singing, dancing, and audience interaction, all on one stage. Audience members will witness the creativity of an artist creating a masterpiece before their eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes their audiences on a visual journey to a gallery of finished paintings, culminating in the performers inviting the audience to come on stage and join in the artmaking.