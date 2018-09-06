BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team got the 2018 campaign off to a great start last weekend with a 58-20 rout of Arcadia in the season opener on the road.

The Seahawks are looking to continue to improve on last year’s respectable 4-6 season and got off to a fast start against Arcadia last weekend. Decatur already led 14-6 in the first half when they added a kick-off return for a touchdown, a 60-yard touchdown run and a 16-yard touchdown run to essentially settle the issue before halftime.

The Seahawks were dominating on offense against Arcadia all night, racking up 403 total yards including a remarkable 390 yards on the ground. Junior Devin Waters led the way for the Seahawks with 311 rushing yards on 25 carries including three touchdowns. Waters, who plays on both sides of the ball as a linebacker, also led Decatur with 10 tackles including one for a loss and broke up a pass attempt by Arcadia.

If Decatur is going to improve on last year’s 4-6 mark, they are going to face some tough early tests on the road. After the opener on the road last Friday against Arcadia, the Seahawks travel to face Bayside South rival Wicomico on Friday. Decatur has its home opener next weekend against Washington before another tough road assignment at Bayside North power Kent Island in two weeks for their third road game in the first four.