OCEAN CITY — The “SHE” art show, focusing on the female experience from childhood to womanhood, will fill the galleries of the Ocean City Center for the Arts during September, opening on First Friday, Sept. 7 with a free public reception.

Curated by Deborah Rolig of Berlin and assisted by her sister, Dee Gray, SHE will feature a cross-section of female artists incorporating all facets of visual art and conceptual art forms, promising to be thought provoking and visually stimulating.

The free First Friday opening reception on Sept. 7 will feature special extended hours from 5 to 9 p.m. An artisan marketplace and complimentary hors d’oeurves will be part of the free event. A portion of the proceeds from the SHE show will benefit the Rebecca & Leighton Moore Adolescent Behavorial Health Unit at PRMC.

Exhibiting artists include Rolig and Gray, Raye Gillette, Mary Ellen Bradley, Janice Elder, Karen Bearman, Cassie Taggart, Julie Stiltz, Patti Euler, Elizabeth Kauffman, and Christy Cox. Sophia Smith will be showing an original video piece in Studio E.

Once again, Kathleen Martens will unite Delaware and Maryland women writers, who have written a book of prose and poetry to accompany the show. “She Writes: Visions and Voices of Seaside Scribes,” also includes special selections by young, emerging female artists. Also on exhibit will be a traveling display from the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center, “Images and Expressions: Maryland Women in the Arts,” reflecting creative women who have pioneered and enhanced the value of and engagement with the arts.

The public is also invited to the many SHE events happening during September at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, and most are free. Dr. Judy Pierson gives a free lecture entitled “Women: Embracing Our Power on Sept. 11 from 6-8 p.m. The free SHEro Awards ceremony on Sept. 14 from 6-8 p.m. will honor women who have made a difference on Delmarva. Rolig and Gray will teach classes on Sept. 15 on Soul Affirmations Fabric Journaling, and on Sept. 22 on the Altered Shadow Box. The events conclude on Sept. 23 with a Yoga & Sound class taught by Rolig and Chrissy Ehrhart.

Admission is always free to the Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th Street, home of the Art League of Ocean City, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.