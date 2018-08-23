OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is gearing up for its fall youth flag football league which gets underway next week.

The youth flag football league is open to kids in grades 1-9 for both boys and girls. The league opens play next Wednesday and will run on each consecutive Wednesday through October 24. Games are played in a five-on-five format and teaches players to have fun learning football fundamentals while making friends.

Each Wednesday throughout the fall, section A, which includes kids in grades 1-9 will start at 5:30 p.m., while section B, or kids in grades 4-6, will start at 6:30 p.m. and the older kids in grades 7-9 will start at 7:30 p.m. All of the games will be played at Northside Park. The cost for Ocean City residents is $45, while the cost fir non-residents is $56. For more information, contact Eddie Pinto at (410) 250-0125.