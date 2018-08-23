Things I Like – August 24, 2018

by

Friends visiting this time of year

No backups at the Bay Bridge

A great intern (Rebecca Evans)

Carrying out a good deed privately

Leaving a hospital

A hotel parking lot full of Pa. license plates

Mexican food a couple times a month

The beach around 7 p.m.

A surprise ending to a book

Seeing my sons hug

Football’s return

