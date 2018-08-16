Things I Like – August 17, 2018

by

When the sun comes out on the beach after a storm

Small concert venues

A weather forecast that’s right

Tidal pools in the ocean close to shore

Back-to-school senior pictures

My sons giggling with each other in the back seat

Teammates working together on the field

The smell and look of freshly cut grass

All the volunteers who work Surfers Healing day in Ocean City

A spacious and organized closet

Napping on a pool float

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.