When the sun comes out on the beach after a storm

Small concert venues

A weather forecast that’s right

Tidal pools in the ocean close to shore

Back-to-school senior pictures

My sons giggling with each other in the back seat

Teammates working together on the field

The smell and look of freshly cut grass

All the volunteers who work Surfers Healing day in Ocean City

A spacious and organized closet

Napping on a pool float