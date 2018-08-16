With Summer Camps Winding Down, CMA Kids Care Turning Focus To Various School Year Options For Families OCEAN PINES – As the school year quickly approaches, officials with CMA Kids Care, a division of Chesapeake Martial Arts, are encouraging parents to sign their children up for one of CMA’s child care programs.Owner Jim Heaney said CMA Kids Care is now enrolling students for before-school and after-school care, half-day pre-K and all-day child… Read more »

Topless Case Plaintiffs Blast OC’s ‘Moral Balance’ Argument OCEAN CITY — Days after Ocean City filed a motion in federal court seeking to prevent a preliminary injunction allowing women to immediately go topless in the resort, the plaintiffs this week fired back with a motion in response that calls into question the town’s “family-friendly” reputation.On July 27, the Town of Ocean City filed… Read more »

Beach Obstacle Course Added To Jeep Week Event OCEAN CITY — O.C. Jeep Week, slated for later this month, will include an obstacle course on the beach as an added attraction for the participants after resort officials approved the add-on event after some questions about the approval protocols.During the Monday, Aug. 6 meeting, Special Events Coordinator Lisa Mitchell presented the Mayor and Council… Read more »