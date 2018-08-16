Representatives Of Maryland Coastal Bays Program Guest Speakers At Kiwanis Club Meeting

Representatives of the Maryland Coastal Bays Program were guest speakers at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines meeting this month. Pictured, from left, are Maryland Coastal Bays Executive Director Frank Piorko, Maryland Coastal Bays Education Coordinator Liz Vander Clute and Kiwanis Club President Ralph Chinn.