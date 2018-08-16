OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum has been a staple in Ocean City since its dedication 40 years ago. This anniversary will be celebrated during OC History Week. Last month the Mayor and City Council proclaimed Oct. 13-20, 2018, as Ocean City History Week.

An historic home tour will be featured on Saturday, Oct. 13, and a celebration, “Surfin’ the Seventies” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

“We are so grateful to the city for acknowledging the importance of history and recognition of the museum’s efforts to tell the story of the men who served in the life-saving service and the history of Ocean City,” said Museum Society President Nan-cy Howard.

Malibu’s Surf Shop owner Lee Gerachis, a museum board member, added, “The museum has played an important role in preserving the history of Ocean City. The ’70s were a very seminal time in Ocean City. The town was growing. Many new businesses were established, the condo boom was in full gear and the museum began its job of keeping track of all that history. A current museum exhibit tells the story of surfing in OC.”

When proclaiming OC History Week in July, Mayor Rick Meehan reported how important the museum was in telling the story of Ocean City. He recognized the panels displayed in City Hall for their role in telling the government history of Ocean City and thanked the Museum for its part in the display.

Surfin’ the Seventies will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, from 1-3:30 p.m. at Fager’s Island, which is another business that got its start in the seventies. Tickets are $75 and $70 for museum members.

“We want this to be a ’70s kind of laid back event” said John Fager, board member and owner of Fager’s. “I’m certain there will be a lot of reminiscing.”

DJ Batman will be providing entertainment.

The Ocean City Spirit Award will be presented during the event. There also will be a 50/50.