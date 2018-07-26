OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a youth baseball camp under the direction of the University of Maryland baseball team during the first week of August.

The department is once again welcoming the University of Maryland coaches and players to direct the baseball camp at Northside Park on August 6-8. The camp will focus on improving baseball skills through fun and innovative drills under the direction of the Maryland coaches and players.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages seven to 14 and will be held on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $130 for residents and $156 for non-residents. Camp extras include a T-shirt, certificate of completion and other giveaways.