Jean D’Aquila

BERLIN — Jean D’Aquila, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 19 at Atlantic General Hospital.

She was born Aug. 14, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Walter and Verna Lawniczak.

Jean is survived by her husband, Don; sisters Janet, Bernie and Marian; brother Richard; children Don, Ron, Danny and Lisa; 14 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her extensive family, Jean leaves behind the support, love, admiration and respect of all who crossed her path.

Jean’s story is one of unequivocal success, from her humble beginnings as a loving stay-at-home mother to her rise to prominence in the Delmarva real estate industry in the 1980s.

Over the course of her nearly 30-year career, Jean enjoyed a professional reputation unrivaled by many in her field and was known by her peers for her competence, character and tenacity. Jean’s renown and skill preceded her even into her retirement and was often called upon by friends and family for her sound guidance and informed advice. Jean loved nothing more than working hard to provide for her family and gave of herself unconditionally even in her waning years.

In her personal life, Jean relished in her role as the matriarch of an accomplished family, who in no small measure credit their successes to Jean’s example and support. A woman of faith, Jean also gave generously to the church in both time and resource, and rarely missed a Sunday mass or holiday service, even in the moments where her health failed her.

Jean will be remembered by her family and friends as a strong, confident and loving woman and will be missed deeply, but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Savior Catholic Church 1705 Philadelphia Avenue Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private for the family.