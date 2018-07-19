Ocean Pines Boat Club Holds “Appreciation Picnic” For Members And Guests

by
Ocean Pines Boat Club Holds “Appreciation Picnic” For Members And Guests

Ocean Pines Boat Club Commodore Pat Marchesiello and husband Rich held a successful “Appreciation Picnic” on Saturday, June 23 at White Horse Park in Ocean Pines for about 150 members and guests. Pictured, from left, are Rich and Pat Marchesiello and Jack Tellman who won the big 50-50.