Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Sends Two Members As Delegates To Club’s International Conference

by
Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Sends Two Members As Delegates To Club’s International Conference

Two members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City attended the club’s international conference in Las Vegas as delegates representing their club, which is part of the Kiwanis Capital District. At the July 11 meeting, Shelley and Steve Cohen, pictured, spoke to their club about their experience.