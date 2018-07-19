Decision Delayed On New Boardwalk Tram Coaches OCEAN CITY — A decision on the length and number of new Boardwalk tram coaches was put on hold this week after concerns were raised about the bottom line.Late last year, the Mayor and Council opted to replace the existing motor units of the Boardwalk trams with Jeep Wrangler after considering other alternatives including gas-powered… Read more »

Commissioners Question Ongoing Radio System Problems SNOW HILL – Officials voiced concerns with ongoing issues related to the installation of the county's new emergency radio system as they considered a consulting proposal this week.After reconvening following an abrupt closed session meeting Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners tabled a decision on hiring a consultant to analyze the interference problems currently plaguing the…

Is OC's New Parking System Cutting Nights Short? OCEAN CITY — Is the new Inlet lot pay-up-front parking system causing some visitors to scurry back to their vehicles before their night of enjoyment on the Boardwalk and downtown is done?That's a question the Mayor and Council had before them on Monday and the short answer is there are different ways to add more…