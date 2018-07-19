The Eastern Surfing Association-Delmarva District’s third contest of the summer-long series was held last Saturday in good conditions on Assateague Island. Surfers young and old competed in several divisions to earn points to qualify for regional contests later in the season. Submitted photo

ASSATEAGUE- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District held its third contest of the 2018 summer-long series last weekend at Assateague Island.

The Delmarva ESA second event of the season was held in good conditions at Assateague last Saturday with two- to three-foot surf and light offshore winds. Delmarva ESA holds five amateur surf contests each summer at different locations throughout the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

In the boys’ under-12 division, Kade Sommers was first, Gavin Bren was second, Lucas Kohut was third, Nate Winklbauer was fourth, Seamus Orth was fifth and Ryland Stein was sixth. In the boys’ under-14 division, Kai Sommers finished first, Trey Winklbauer was second, Gavin Bren was third, Kade Sommers was fourth, Kole Kohut was fifth and Lucan Kohut was sixth.

In the boys’ under-16 division, Kai Sommers was first, Trey Winklbauer was second, Austin Bren was third, Kole Kohut was fourth, Vance Jenkins was fifth and Lucas Kohut was sixth. In the junior men under-18 division, Robby Pinzhoffer finished first and Austin Bren finished second.

In the girls’ under-12 division, Catherine Schwind was first and Carolina Labin was second. Schwind also finished first in the girls’ under-14 division. In the girls’ under-16 division, Lily Preziosi was first, Morgan Johnson was second and Miah Schwind was third.

In the junior women under-18 division, Isabella Preziosi was first, Lily Preziosi was second, Elsa Quillin was third, Calli Kaufman was fourth, Cassidy Roark was fifth and Miah Schwind was sixth. In the women’s division, Georgia Speier was first and Jennifer Hess was second. In the ladies’ division, Cat Volmer finished first.

Logan Harvey finished first in the men’s division. In the Master division, it was Robert Mears in first and Chris Kennedy in second. In the senior men’s division, Charles Labin was first, Jack Thomas was second, Craig Garfield was third, Dwayne Dunlap was fourth and Matt Miller was fifth.

Chris Shanahan finished first in the legends division, with Dave Quillin finishing in second. The grand legends division finished with Mike Fleming in first, Chris Farren in second and Bill Helmuth in third.

The junior women longboard under-18 division featured Elsa Quillin in first, Morgan Johnson in second, Isabella Preziosi in third, Lily Preziosi in fourth, Cassidy Roark in fifth and Miah Schwind in sixth. The ladies’ longboard division featured Beth Deeley in first, Cat Volmer in second and Kathy Horst in third.

In the junior men’s longboard under-18 division, Austin Bren was first and Robby Pinzhoffer was second. Zachary Hall took first in the men’s longboard division. In the masters longboard division, Dwayne Dunlap was first, Matt Miller was second and Craig Garfield was third.

In the open bodyboard division, Kole Kohut was first, Vance Jenkins was second, Seamus Orth was third, Lucas Kohut was fourth, Z.J. Lyons was fifth and Mason Lyons was sixth. In the open SUP division, Logan Harvey was first, Beth Deeley finished second, Tim King finished third and John Mikulski finished fourth. Robby Pinzhoffer finished first in the open shortboard division, followed by Logan Harvey, Robert Mears, Gavin Bren, Austin Bren and Charles Labin.