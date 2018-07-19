Delmarva Shorebirds Present $2,574 Check To Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute

The Delmarva Shorebirds presented a check for $2,574 to represent the results from the 2018 PRMC Pink Pitch Night to benefit the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute. The fundraiser was held last month when the Delmarva Shorebirds faced the Hagerstown Suns. Shorebirds players and coaches wore specialty pink jerseys that were auctioned off during the game, with the funds raised being presented to the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute at the Peninsula Breast Center. Pictured are Joan Daugherty, executive director of the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, center staff and Delmarva Shorebirds Assistant General Manager Jimmy Sweet. Submitted Photos