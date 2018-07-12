Things I Like – July 13, 2018

A hammock nap

Playing games with my kids in the pool

Holding on to a great pen

Camp Safe Harbor in Salisbury

A small crab with a surprising amount of meat

Edamame

The way back in after a great fishing trip

Picking up my exhausted kids from camp

World Cup games not decided by penalty kicks

The beach at dusk

Stand Up comedy shows

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.