Summer of 1975

Volume XXI

Edition 3

Issue Highlights

At the Longhorn Steak House on the Boardwalk at 15th Street, an eight-ounce Filet Mignon dinner was going for $4.95.

At this time, A&P had three stores in the area — Rehoboth Beach and Millsboro, Del. and Berlin.

Ocean City was celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

Ocean City was hosting the Council of Colts Corral this weekend.

A sign in front of The Crab Claw on 31st Street was pitching, “Beer and Whiskey To Go.”

Pete Boinis’ Ships Café Marina and Tennis Club had a little bit of something for everyone — an authentic Lobster Boat, docked daily at 5 p.m. and live lobsters were for sale; dockside gazebo dining; new bathhouse facilities; live entertainment every night; and six championship plexi-pave tennis courts.