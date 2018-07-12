Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Presents Donation To Worcester County GOLD

At the June 27 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City, Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) President Carol Jacobs spoke about where the money they receive is spent. The club presented a $400 bi-annual donation to the organization. Pictured, from left, are club liaison Jim Spicknall, Jacobs and club President Ralph Chinn.