Hospice Coordinator Hired

SALISBURY – Kat Gunby has joined the Coastal Hospice team as the new community and media relations coordinator. She is responsible for agency communications, public relations and marketing to promote the mission and services of Coastal Hospice.

Previously, Gunby was the director of prevention services at Worcester County Health Department. Earlier in her career, she also managed the Lower Shore health insurance exchange connector entity, which connected residents to health benefits via Maryland Health Connection.

Gunby holds a Master of Public Health degree from University of Maryland at College Park. She also holds a B.S. in journalism, news-editorial and a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Before her career in health, Gunby worked as a journalist and then served as the public information officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. She is a native of Jackson, Miss. but has made the Eastern Shore her home for almost nine years.

Her position falls under the recently reorganized Advancement Department headed by Director Heather Duma. By bringing marketing and public relations under the same umbrella as fundraising and development, Coastal Hospice is better positioned to advance its mission into the community through communications, media, public awareness and education and promotion of fundraising events.

Physician Assistant Honored

SALISBURY — In recognition for his or her efforts, Peninsula Regional Medical Center recognizes an Advanced Practice Professional of the Quarter Award. The recipient this quarter is Jessica Dunn, PA-C of Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates.

A certified physician assistant, Dunn was chosen for her contributions to the continuous improvement and growth of the total joint replacement program. Dunn has worked closely with an interdisciplinary team to improve care coordination, decrease length of stay and improve patient satisfaction. She has bridged the gap between internal medicine and orthopedics. Dunn has also led accreditation teams for the total joint replacement program with the Joint Commission and other external accreditation bodies. Each review has passed with flying colors. Moreover, she seamlessly works among all orthopedic specialties and has trained several new physician assistants and students. A true patient advocate, she is respected by patients, families, nurses, physicians and other advanced practice professionals. Dunn was honored at a meeting of the Peninsula Regional medical staff.

Buying Seminar Planned

BERLIN — First-time buyers are invited to learn tips and tricks of the home-purchasing process from local experts at a free seminar hosted by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department on Wednesday, July 18 from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, located at 235 Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines.

Shamrock Realty Group and Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp. will present the informative seminar, which will explore why buying a home makes financial sense for many individuals.

Topics will include why now is an ideal time for home ownership, the steps needed to buy a home, down payment assistance, loan options and more.

This seminar is free and open to the public, but spaces are limited and advance registration is required. To register, call the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052.

Chief Safety Officer Named

SALISBURY — Steven Leonard, President/CEO of Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS) and Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced that Christopher Snyder, DO has been named the chief safety officer/physician advisor for the medical center. Snyder, who has been on the medical staff at PRMC and employed by them since 1996, will also continue in his role as a hospitalist, proving physician care to inpatients at PRMC.

Snyder will be responsible for leading the efforts underway to improve and enhance patient care quality, safety and efficiency through collaboration with providers and clinical staff on a daily basis. He’ll be working closely with doctors, case managers and other advanced practice and clinical professionals to ensure patients are in the hospital when they need to be, and to advise when it’s appropriate to release or move them to another care environment, such as a skilled nursing or acute care facility, home health, or outpatient observation services.

Snyder will also be responsible for giving direction to and training others on patient process flow and offering guidelines about the appropriate level of care, length of stay, readmissions, and other healthcare utilization issues. He will also serve as an educational resource for hospital staff regarding medical necessity and regulations.

“In this role we will have a physician leader, Chris Snyder, who is committed to clinical excellence and safety and ensuring patients get the right care at the right time and place,” said C.B. Silvia, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for PRHS and PRMC. “Chris has a long history of contributing to PRMC’s journey to continually improve the quality of care for our patients. He initiated the chief medical information officer position, and helped lead our providers through the new Epic electronic medical record training and installation. His depth of experience and his zeal for continuous improvement make him a great choice for this new position.”

Snyder became a hospitalist at PRMC in 2001. He received a BS in Athletic Training/Exercise Physiology from Salisbury University and earned his medical degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. His residency and internship in family practice were completed at Suncoast Hospital in Largo, Fla. Snyder has previously practiced family medicine.

New Hires Announced

SALISBURY — Becker Morgan Group welcomed two new staff members to support increased project demands and add to a growing staff of 90.

“These new team members bring valuable skills and experience to our team and we are excited for their contributions to the firm,” said Gregory V. Moore, vice president of Becker Morgan Group.

Harlan Elliott Jr joins the Becker Morgan team with 17 years of experience as a structural designer. Elliott holds an Associates Degree of Applied Science in Architectural Engineering from Delaware Technical Community College in addition to a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Security from the University of Maryland University College. In Elliott’s first few months, he has been involved in several projects including the Asbury United Methodist Church steeple repairs, the Delmarva Health Pavilion and the Hearn Building Restoration in Cambridge.

James (Jim) King Jr joins Becker Morgan Group in the Dover, Del. office as a survey technician. He is a retired veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and the Delaware Air National Guard where he was a Combat Engineer and Transportation Specialist before becoming a C-130 Pilot. He recently completed his Associates Degree in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering Technology from Delaware Technical Community College. He brings a unique perspective to the firm with background in both the private and public sectors. His experience at BMG includes the Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford, Del. and the Delaware State University Housing and Dining facility.

Shore Funding Available

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have announced that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will award $140,000 to the Eastern Shore for the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS).

Both the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore and the Mid-Shore Regional Council will receive $70,000, benefiting Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester, Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. Each CEDS plan will be geared toward bringing together public and private organizations to create new, unique job opportunities and strengthen the regional economy.

“These funds are a federal investment in the Eastern Shore’s economy. They will help facilitate public-private partnerships that will create well-paying, local jobs for residents, bringing added stability to countless families. These are precisely the types of investments we need to be making across the state to keep our local economies growing,” said Cardin, a member of the Senate Finance Committee. “I’m committed to seeing that the Eastern Shore – and every corner of Maryland – continues to receive the resources it needs to flourish.”

“A healthy economy on the Eastern Shore is vital to the strength and success of Maryland. From the tourism industry, to seafood and farming, to breweries and local businesses, everywhere you look there are new and exciting opportunities. This funding will help ensure we’re able to capitalize on these opportunities and leverage both the private and public sectors to create jobs,” said Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We worked hard to secure funding for the Economic Development Agency in the Appropriations Committee, and I will to fight to invest in Maryland’s economy.”

The EDA awards federal funds to spur job growth and economic advancement across the United States. Emphasizing regional collaboration and innovation, the EDA helps local economies adopt new approaches to job growth and adapt to changing economic conditions.

Repair Applications Sought

BERLIN — Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County (HFHWC) is accepting applications during the month of July for its Critical Home Repair Program.

Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County completes critical repairs and rehabs for existing Worcester County homeowners who are otherwise unable to complete the work themselves or obtain a conventional loan to do so. HFHWC participates in the national habitat exterior repair program. Examples of critical home repairs are roofing, exterior painting, accessibility, weatherization and repair of other structural issues such as porch, stairs, siding and gutters.

Qualified Worcester County homeowners must be able to demonstrate a need for critical home repair and the ability to pay for the repairs. Families must earn between 30% and 80% of the AMI for Worcester County (as defined by HUD) to qualify. Qualified homeowners must be willing to partner with HFHWC and work side by side with volunteers, also known as “sweat equity” hours.

All applicants must be residents of Worcester County for at least one year, own a home and provide proof of current homeowner’s insurance and are subject to credit and background checks. Application fee is $30.