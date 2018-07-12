Ocean Pines Holds Golf Tourney In Celebration Of 50th Anniversary

As part of a golf tourney celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ocean Pines, each participant in the “Beat the GM” contest who hit the ball closer to the hole than the general manager received a ticket to be part of a drawing later in the event. Carol Terry pictured with Ocean Pines General Manager John Bailey held the winning ticket in the drawing.