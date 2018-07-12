One of the 10 houses to be featured on the 2018 Sand Castle Home Tour is pictured in West Ocean City. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Once again this fall, the doors of 10 private residences in the Ocean City area will open for the Sand Castle Home Tour, the 14th year for the annual event.

The tour, which includes a variety of homes from oceanfront to bayside to family residences to tiny houses, benefits the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City that operates the Ocean City Center for the Arts and its many community programs.

The self-guided home tour is held over two days on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 20-21, from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. so guests can tour at their own pace. The tour homes are located in Ocean City, West Ocean City and Ocean Pines. Tickets are $30 per person and include a guidebook, driving directions and special offers. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid being disappointed, as a limited number are available.

Volunteer docents staff each home, guide visitors through the rooms and outdoor spaces, and answer questions about the house and its unique features. Those taking the tour will be inspired with unique decorating ideas, color schemes, and different styles of living.

Local businesses — architects, builders, home decorators, artists, florists, remodelers, landscapers — have the opportunity to show off their talents and showcase their products to the 1,000-plus tour takers.

“We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the 14th year of the Sand Castle Home Tour, the event that provided much of the funding to enable us to open the beautiful Ocean City Center for the Arts,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “Now, the annual Home Tour helps us keep our doors open and our educational programs going.”

The annual “pARTy of the Year” – a kickoff to the home tour that thanks the 10 homeowners for their participation and also raises funds for the Art League – will be held this year on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Gillis Island in Ocean City. The theme of this year’s event is “Art-a-Ritaville.”

Tickets are available at 410-524-9433 for both events. Tickets may also be purchased securely online for the Home Tour at www.artleagueofoceancity.org/hometour, and for the pARTy of the Year at www.artleagueofoceancity.org/partyoftheyear.