Ocean Games Race Director Corey Davis is pictured opening last year’s event. Photo by Natalee DeHart

OCEAN CITY — Swim Ocean City is hosting the 6th Annual Ocean Games open water swim on Saturday, July 21 to raise funds for research and increase awareness of brain injuries and promote the positive effects that sports have on the brain and body.

The Ocean Games features a WOWSA-sanctioned series of three- and nine-mile open water swims along the Atlantic coastline as well as an Ultimate Frisbee tournament. For the first time, a three-person team nine-mile relay will be added to the event.

“The Relay is a unique twist to Ocean Games this year. I haven’t heard of anything like this in the open water competition world and I hope it’s well received,” said Corey Davis, Ocean Games race director.

The Ocean Games is one of the few ocean-based marathon swimming events offered on the entire East Coast. It attracts participants of all ages and levels, from first-time open water swimmers to experienced marathoners.

After experiencing a traumatic brain injury in 2007, Davis worked with the team at Johns Hopkins’ Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program to return to his previously active lifestyle. To give back to the program that helped him so much, Davis founded the Ocean Games as a way to raise funds for the Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program and local charities. This year, a percentage of funds raised will be donated to Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services in Berlin.

Since its debut in 2013, the Ocean Games has raised over $120,000 for the Johns Hopkins Program and local charities. Ocean Games is widely supported through grants and many local Ocean City businesses.

Open to novices and seasoned athletes alike, the Ocean Games offers something for everyone, allowing for the perfect open water or beach experience in a safe and structured environment. Volunteers are needed for the day of the event. Visit www.oceangamesus.org to register and for more information.