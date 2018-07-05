Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Welcomes Newest Member

by
Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Welcomes Newest Member

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City welcomed its newest member, Cheryl Care, recently. Care was sponsored by Kiwanian Kitty Wrench and inducted by membership Chair Pat Winkelmayer. Pictured, from left, are Wrench, Care, Winkelmayer and Kiwanis Club President Ralph Chinn.