Five rising sophomore lacrosse players from Stephen Decatur High School have been named to the prestigious Maverik National High School All-American team. Pictured above, the five players in no particular order, including Tori Mueller, Julianna Fohner, Kirra Hearn, Yazmeen Sbih and Brittyn Lyra Leonard are pictured at a recent youth program game. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Five Stephen Decatur High School lacrosse players have been named Maverik National High School Lacrosse All-Americans and will compete in the prestigious national academy in Delaware next week.

The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy brings the top youth lacrosse players in the U.S. and Canada to one venue where regional teams coached by NCAA lacrosse coaches will compete for national championships. The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy is a first of its kind lacrosse experience created to provide a curriculum focused on how a young lacrosse player should develop in order to compete at a top high school or collegiate program.

Named to the Maverik National High School Lacrosse All-American team this week were five incoming sophomores at Stephen Decatur including Tori Mueller, Julianna Fohner, Kirra Hearn, Yazmeen Sbih and Brittyn Lyra Leonard. The five Decatur sophomores will compete in the Maverik National Lacrosse Classic in Frederica, Delaware next week. In June, Berlin Intermediate School sixth-grader and Beach Lacrosse standout Lauren Lynch was named a 2018 Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star and has been selected to participate in a national event scheduled for mid-July.