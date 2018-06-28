Saturdays June-September, Tuesdays July-August: Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

Now-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

June 29: Call For Entries Worcester County Arts Council

11 a.m.-3 p.m. All interested artists are invited to participate in a juried art show with the subject of “Summertime,” to be exhibited during the month of July at the gallery located at 6 Jefferson St., Berlin. Open to all artists, 18 years and older, professional or amateur, work in all media. Must be original and completed within the last three years. Monetary prizes awarded for first, second and third places during Second Friday Arts Stroll reception July 13 from 5-8 p.m www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org.

June 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27: Bingo Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

June 29, 30, July 1: Praise And Worship Evening Series

6:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Friday, June 29: Music by The Sons of Thunder and guest speaker will be Teola Brittingham. Saturday, June 30: Music by The Kings Ambassadors, guest speaker Rev. Terry Fort. Sunday, July 1: An evening with Ernie Evans and family. Homemade ice cream on sale each night. Public invited to join on Friday and Saturday nights for barbecue pork and crab cake sandwich platters. 443-880-8804.

June 30, July 10, 14, 16, 21, 24: FORGE Family Fun Nights

Food, fun, lessons. 7804 Gumboro Rd., Unit C, Pittsville. June 30: Family Game Night, board games available, open to the public, free. July 10: Exodus Music Practice, 7-8:30 p.m., all are welcome; July 14: Rocket League Gaming Tournament, noon, $3 per person and DIY crafting, handmade wreaths, snacks, refreshments, $20 per person, 10 a.m.; July 16: Teen Impact Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., open to ages 12-17; July 21: Movie Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $2 entry, free for members; July 24: Exodus Music Practice, 7-8:30 p.m., all are welcome. Drop-in hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. www.forgeyouth.org.

July 1: Patriotic Musical

5 p.m.” In God We Trust,” presented by the Mount Pleasant Choir. Dinner to follow. Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 36536 Mount Pleasant Rd., Willards. 410-430-4800.

July 1: The Hyssongs In Concert

11 a.m. First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth St., Pocomoke City. Dell, Susan and Richard Hyssosng travel full-time with an energetic ministry combining family vocal harmony, humor and brass instruments in their Christ-centered message. Sponsored by the church. 814-515-5940.

July 2: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

July 3: Family Block Party At SonRise Church

6-8 p.m. 10026 Main St., Berlin. Food, games, moon bounces, popcorn, snow cones. Free for the whole family. Bring your blankets and chairs and have some fun after the Berlin fireworks. 410-629-1901, ext. 104.

July 3, 10, 17, 24: Seafood Night

Full menu to select from. Steamed crabs or steamed shrimp can be pre-ordered on Monday and Tuesday mornings: Call 410-524-7994 between 9 a.m. and noon. Knights of Columbus #9053, 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City.

July 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

July 7: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Betehany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Thirty-five plus vendors, breakfast sandwiches and coffee, pulled pork sandwiches, barbecued meat loaf, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, bake table. Table rental: 410-641-2186.

July 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

July 8, 22: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, home-fried potatoes, french toast, pancakes, biscuits, orange juice, coffee. 410-524-7994.

July 9: Trash-Free Beach Clean-Up

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Join ACT’s Trash-Free Assateague Team at 19th Street, ocean side, in Ocean City. Part of the Ocean City Surf Club’s Adopt Your Block program. Sweeping 19th-20th streets before heading north to sweep 94th-97th streets. billy@actforbays.org.

July 9: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

July 10: Assateague Trash-Free Beach Clean-Up

8 a.m.-noon. Join ACT’s Trash-Free Assateague Team at the North Point of Assateague (the Wedge) to sweep another portion of Assateague Island National Seashore. Brief program at the start of the sweep. ACT will shuttle eight team volunteers across Sinepuxent Bay in the Coastkeeper vessel for this clean-up. Those with their own vessels are welcome to join in. Meet at Worcester County Boat Ramp/-Marina, Sunset Avenue, West Ocean City. billy@actforbays.org.

July 11: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

July 12: Star Charities Country Western Night

5 p.m. Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. $26 per person. All-you-can-eat buffet, door prizes, programs, entertainment. All-volunteer organization annual event to support wounded soldiers. Tickets: 410-641-7667.

July 14: Annual MAC Inc. Fun Day

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Ocean City. Tickets: $25, on sale advance only. 410-742-0505, Ext. 113. Rain or shine. Proceeds support MAC Inc. health and wellness programs: 410-742-0505, Ext. 118.

July 14: Delmarva A Capella Chorus

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Join in the hilarity and sign-along, coffee, tea and “Something 50” show. Kid friendly, great desserts. Donation: $10. 410-208-4149.

July 18: Modern Calligraphy Workshop

Red Red Wine Bar, 12 48th St., Ocean City. For those just starting out or looking for a hands-on discussion to improve calligraphic hand. All the essentials in pointed-pen calligraphy. Ticket reservations required and can be purchased at www.jessmithdesigns.com/learncalligraphy. Information: Jessica@jessmithdesigns.com.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at door. Tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.

July 27, Aug. 26, Sept. 24: Full Moon Yoga

Experience Assateague’s peaceful surroundings, clear your mind and exercise your body. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel, insect repellent recommended. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. July 27: 8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. 443-614-3547.

July 27, 28, 29: Annual Greek Festival

Friday-Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Greek food, pastries, live band, vendors, art, kids craft booth. Raffle. Free parking, free admission. Roland Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Proceeds benefit little St. George Greek Orthodox Church by the Sea operations and ministries. www.oceancitygreekfestival.com.

Aug. 17-19: Nature Within Ancient Healing Arts Yoga And Meditation Retreat

Devote a weekend to release, receive and renew to connect to your roots, transform your inner self. Increase awareness through yoga and meditation practices surrounded by nature and the serenity of Assateague Island National Seashore. Register at www.AssateagueIsland-Alliance.org/main.sc.

Aug. 31: Paint Berlin Artist Registration Deadline

9th Annual Paint Berlin, plein air event.Artists on streets, sidewalks, marshes and green spaces from Sept. 19-22. Registration forms available at www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org. Novice, experienced painters, 18 years or older, limited to 50 artists. Free. “Wet Paint” sale and exhibit Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.