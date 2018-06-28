Atlantic General Hospital held a dedication ceremony in memory of Homer and Martha Gudelsky and in honor of the Gudelsky family for their continued generous support of Atlantic General Hospital. The dedication was held on May 21, in commemoration of hosting Atlantic General Hospital’s 25th Anniversary celebration. Pictured, from left, are Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations at AGH; Jack Burbage, AGH Campaign for the Future co-chair; Hugh Cropper, chair of the AGH Board of Trustees; Ioana and Rolfe Gudelsky, hosts of AGH 25th Anniversary Celebration; Todd Ferrante, AGH Foundation chair; Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH; and Michelle Fager, AGH Campaign for the Future co-chair. Submitted Photos