BERLIN – A Delaware mainstay in the automobile dealership industry has purchased Berlin Chevrolet and Berlin Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, formerly owned by the Barrett family.

The i.g. Burton & Co., Inc. company of Milford, Seaford and Lewes confirmed the purchase in a press release this week. This is i.g. Burton’s first Maryland location in its 110-year history on Delmarva.

“I’m very proud that this year is our 110th anniversary and we are still growing,” said Charlie Burton, president and owner of i.g. Burton. “It is important to me that our organization continues to move ahead and provide our employees with the opportunity to grow. Our growth demonstrates that we are committed to them just like we are committed to our customers. Business is all about people and I feel we have some of the best.”

The Berlin dealerships add a bigger selection to their vehicle inventory at the same time they enable them to give more service coverage for their customers, according to Burton.

“Between the vehicles we have in stock and what we have on the way, we offer nearly 2,000 choices at any given time between all of our brands and our pre-owned cars and trucks,” Burton said. “When it comes to service, we take a lot of pride in our customer satisfaction. We want your experience with i,g, Burton to be the best. Some of

our stores have the highest customer satisfaction rating in the region with the vehicle manufacturers. So I can tell you that our new Berlin stores will operate with the same integrity as all of our other locations. That word integrity is on every sticker we put on the back of our vehicles. It is a very important part of who we are at i.g. Burton and Company. We mean it when we say, “You can count on us.”

i.g. Burton and Company, Inc. was founded in 1908. It is one of less than 40 dealerships in the United States to receive the Century Award from the NADA for being in the retail transportation business for at least 100 continuous years.

“I am the fifth generation of our family to be in the car business, so I feel I have a big responsibility to continue our heritage,” Burton said. “Expanding to Berlin is a great thing. I really like the history of the town and these two stores dating back to the Barrett brothers. They were an important part of the business community here for a long time and were really wonderful people.”