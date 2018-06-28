ASSATEAGUE- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District held its second contest of the 2018 summer-long series last weekend at Assateague Island.

The Delmarva ESA second event of the season was held in good conditions at Assateague last Sunday with two- to three-foot surf and light offshore winds. Delmarva ESA holds five amateur surf contests each summer at different locations throughout the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

In the boys’ under-12 division, Kade Sommers was first, Gavin Bren was second, Gus Holtgren was third, Lucas Kohut was fourth, Nate Winklbauer was fifth and Seamus Orth was sixth. In the boys’ under-14 division, Kai Sommers was first, Gavin Bren was second, Kade Sommers was third, Trey Winklbauer was fourth, Gus Holtgren was fifth and Lucas Kohut was sixth. In the boys’ under-16 division, Keenan Wiech was first, Trey Winklbauer was second, Austin Bren was third, Kai Sommers was fourth and Vance Jenkins was fifth.

In the girls’ under-12 division, Catherine Schwind was first and Charlie Cox was second. In the girls’ under-14 division, Schwind was first and Cox was second. Lily Preziosi finished first in the girls’ under-16 division, followed by Miah Schwind in second and Morgan Johnson in third.

In the junior men’s under-18 division, Robby Pinzhoffer was first, Keenan Wiech was second and Austin Bren was third. In the junior women’s under-18 division, Calli Kaufman was first, Lily Preziosi was second, Miah Schwind was third and Morgan Johnson was fourth.

In the ladies’ division, Cat Volmer was first and Jennifer Cox was second. In the men’s division, Logan Harvey was first and Zachary Hall was second. In the master’s division, Brian Winklbauer finished first, Anthony Shaeffer finished second and Christopher Kennedy finished third.

In the senior men’s division, Drew Rathgeber was first, Daniel Bren was second, Jack Thomas was third, Craig Garfield was fourth and Dwayne Dunlap was fifth. Mike Fleming won the grand legends division.

Kai Sommers finished first in the menhune longboard under-14 division, while Gavin Bren was second and Seamus Orth was third. In the junior women’s longboard under-18 division, Lily Preziosi was first, Miah Schwind was second, Cassidy Roark was third and Morgan Johnson was fifth.

In the junior longboard under-18 division, Robby Pinzhoffer was first, Keenan Wiech was second and Austin Bren was third. Zachary Hall won the men’s longboard division. Cat Volmer won the ladies’ longboard division, followed by Jennifer Cox and Kathy Horst. Dan Bren won the master’s longboard division, followed by Drew Rathgeber and Dwayne Dunlap.

Keenan Wiech won the open bodyboard division, followed by Dwayne Dunlap, Kai Sommers, Vance Jenkins, Seamus Orth and Lucas Kohut. In the open SUP division, Logan Harvey finished first and John Mikulski finished second. In the open shortboard division, it was Robby Pinzhoffer finishing in first, followed by Keenan Wiech, Kai Sommers, Logan Harvey, Dan Bren and Gavin Bren.